Malema’s large rock makes ripples in SA politics pool

Julius Malema says he will vote with the DA if it proposed a no-confidence motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Julius Malema is known for shouting his mouth off and for changing political course faster than you can say “Breitling watch” – and maybe he was grandstanding yesterday – but perhaps he has also chucked a large rock into the stagnant pool of South African politics.

The EFF leader said that, as things currently stand, his party would vote with the DA if it proposed a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He went even further, saying: “I want to warn you that this country will have a white president, this country will have Steenhuisen as a president if the ANC is behaving the way it is behaving.”

Allowing for the fact the words may be political hot air, the intriguing possibilities which arise from his comments must be depressing for Ramaphosa’s ANC.

If, as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula proposes, the DA would be kicked out of the government of national unity (GNU) for tabling the motion then, if the vote goes ahead, Ramaphosa might well not be in a position to say anything any longer as head of state.

That is, of course, if Jacob Zuma’s party joins the EFF and the DA in voting against Ramaphosa… because, as we all know, the ANC long since ceased having a majority in parliament.

What is certain in the ANC-EFF-MK relationship is that they hate each other equally.

If Malema carries out his threat, then it would be MK which would be the decisive factor.

And the delicious irony of that would not escape that party’s leader, Jacob Zuma.

He would be holding Ramaphosa’s future in the palm of his hand.

He could end it… or he could save him with a gesture which would be the ultimate in humiliation.

Yet – let’s not get ahead of ourselves. You cannot bet on anything Malema says.

