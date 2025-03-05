‘So proud of you’ – Benni McCarthy’s wife celebrates his appointment as Kenyan coach

The couple have been married for over 10 years...

Stacey McCarthy, the former Miss Edinburgh and partner of South African football icon Benni McCarthy, is a proud wife after he was appointed the head coach of Kenya’s national football team.

The Scottish beauty queen took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her husband’s milestone.

“New chapter, Kenya’s national team head coach. I am so proud of you,” she wrote.

Stacey and Benni have been married for a decade and will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary in May this year.

The pair tied the knot on 24 May 2014 in a stunning football-themed wedding ceremony in Stacey’s hometown, Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

They have two children together – a five-year-old son, Lio Romero, and a 12-year-old daughter, Lima Rose.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Shibobo’ plays as Benni McCarthy unveiled as new Kenya coach

Benni McCarthy: ‘Looking forward to my new role’

Also taking to Instagram, the football legend said he looks forward to his new role.

In a statement, Hussein Mohammed, President of the Football Kenya Federation, said they brought Benni in to transform Kenyan football.

READ MORE: More than the president? What will Benni earn as Kenya head coach?

“We are confident that McCarthy is the right person to lead our national team forward. His experience, vision, and commitment to developing Kenyan football align perfectly with our ambitions,” Mohammed added.

Benni has an illustrious career as a football coach. He previously worked as head coach of AmaZulu and a coach at Manchester United.

NOW READ: ‘Dream come true’: Linda Mtoba rubs shoulders with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and other stars at the Oscars [PICS]