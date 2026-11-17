The convenience of modern workplace technology could leave businesses exposed when essential services suddenly fail.

It’s difficult not to have a dose of schadenfreude at Microsoft’s breakdown last week.

For those of you on Google and Gmail, you might have missed it, but for everyone else using Outlook, last Friday was a write-off.

It was grist to the social media mill, with memes aplenty and joy for an early start to Bok Friday for rugby fans – but there was a more serious side.

Covid opened the Pandora’s Box on working from home, becoming the bane of HR departments the world over and CEOs with long-term, expensive office leases, trying to get people to come back to work when the necessity to work remotely had passed.

We all became comfortable thanks to the technology that we had, with Microsoft Teams becoming the remote meeting platform of choice, pipping all the other options like Zoom, WhatsApp, FaceTime and Google Meet.

There’s no doubt that the technology has been revolutionary in how we conduct business.

Add in the increasing ubiquity of AI and life is becoming remarkably easier than it was even a decade ago.

What most of us don’t see, though, is the attendant risk.

As life become more convenient, we start taking things for granted, abdicating responsibilities that we should delegate and, in the process, we’ve made ourselves vulnerable in ways we don’t realise until it’s too late.

We’ve had false alarms aplenty.

The great Y2K alarm was at best a case of crying wolf, at worst a commercial scam, but at least it got every IT tech in the building and a whole raft of senior managers worrying about the unknown.

Today, our dependence on technology is even greater and yet we’re probably even more unprepared.

For many of us, Friday’s Microsoft outage was nothing more than a welcome respite from interminable virtual meetings and the sly grins at the subversive humour on social media, taking a momentary break from the other ills of the world, including the unprecedented falls from grace of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

But for some companies, hopefully it was a wake-up call about the risks of having all your eggs in one basket.

South African businesses have always had to make a plan from going off grid, to making their own electricity.

Now they need one around meetings. Perhaps the answer is to stop working from home and get back to the office – a truly analogue solution.