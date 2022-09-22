Daily news update: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor removed, Mkhwebane impeachment and Downer wants R1m down payment

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor removed via motion of no confidence

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has been removed through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The motion to remove her was tabled by the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), with 62 councillors voting in support of the motion and 58 voting against it.

Her deputy Buyelwa Mafaya and chief whip Wandile Jikeka were also removed from their positions.

“We are happy that the ANC-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has been removed, together with the mayor and deputy mayor. The people of Nelson Mandela Bay can finally get a better government, a precursor to an ActionSA government,” said Zandisile Mabuya, Nelson Mandela Bay coordinator.

Mkhwebane impeachment: Dali Mpofu applies for recusal of Section 194 inquiry chair

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an outreach programme at the Rabasotho Community Center in Tembisa, 21 August 2019. She was joined by the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Mzandile Masina to hear and provide solutions to the communities problems. Picture: Neil McCartney

Advocate Dali Mpofu, acting on behalf of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has applied for the recusal of Section 194 Committee chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi.

Dyantyi confirmed the matter as proceedings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed on Wednesday morning.

Mkhwebane’s recusal application also includes Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham.

The Citizen previously reported Dyantyi was advised to seek a legal opinion on the alleged possible conflict of interest by Mileham, who is part of the Section 194 committee.

Mileham is married to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, who tabled a motion for Mkhwebane’s removal from office in December 2019.

Billy Downer wants Zuma to put down R1m in security before private prosecution case

Picture File: State prosecutor Billy Downer in court during Schabir Shaik’s fraud and corruption case, at the Durban High Court on 5 April 2006. Picture: Gallo Images

Senior State advocate Billy Downer reportedly wants Jacob Zuma to put up an additional R1 million as security for legal costs should the former president’s private prosecution against him fail.

Private prosecution

Zuma this month launched private prosecution proceedings in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg against Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, for allegedly contravening sections of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

The matter is expected to be heard on 10 October 2022.

The former president, who received a private prosecution certificate from the NPA in June, claims Downer leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan, which were later published by the news website.

News24 maintains that Maughan didn’t break any laws as the information was part of court documents.

More than 130 000 asylum-seekers waiting for appeal applications to be processed, Parliament told

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi during a press briefing at the Department of International Affairs in Pretoria on 16 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has clarified that his department is battling a backlog in appeals for refugees and asylum-seekers.

Motsoaledi briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday.

“There’s a common believe that Home Affairs has got a backlog on the processing of all refugees and asylum-seekers in the country and that is not necessarily [true]. We don’t have a backlog on people who are coming in for the first time to apply for asylum,” he told the committee.

Motsoaledi explained that the appeals process caused backlogs in the system.

ALSO READ: ANC ‘green lights’ Motsoaledi’s proposed policy on SA’s immigration system

Moneoa has a new Range Rover, says she’s still in debt

A picture of Moneoa shortly after Phiwe Maphanga allegedly bought her a Range Rover back in 2018. She has since revealed that he stopped paying for the car and that it was repossessed | Picutre: Instagram

About a month ago, singer Moneoa Moshesh-Sowazi shocked South African social media users when she told the story of her last relationship and how she was physically abused, swindled and left in debt.



The alleged perpetrator was a businessman by the name of Phiwe Maphanga.

In a Livestream, the singer recalled moments in their five-year relationship that started off like a fairytale but quickly took a dark turn.

She spoke about how she had never had a wealthy boyfriend before and how having Maphanga cover most of the bills impressed her.

Has Makhubela lost hunger to play at Pirates?

Forgotten Orlando Pirates midfielder Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela is spending more time on the stands because of lack of effort and hunger to play, says an insider at the Buccaneers.



ALSO READ: Frustrated Peprah wants out at Orlando Pirates

Ntsako Makhubela of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Makhubela joined Pirates back in 2021 with a lot of hope that he will shine for the Soweto giants after returning to the club that helped develop him when he was young, before going to Golden Arrows.

The midfielder played a number of matches last season, but he hasn’t really got game time this campaign under new coach Jose Riveiro.

The insider says as much as Makhubela is one of the best talents at Pirates, there is still a long journey for the midfielder to establish himself.