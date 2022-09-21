Nelson Mandela Bay mayor removed via motion of no confidence

Citizen Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has been removed through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The motion to remove her was tabled by the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), with 62 councillors voting in support of the motion and 58 voting against it.

Her deputy Buyelwa Mafaya and chief whip Wandile Jikeka were also removed from their positions.

“We are happy that the ANC-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has been removed, together with the mayor and deputy mayor. The people of Nelson Mandela Bay can finally get a better government, a precursor to an ActionSA government,” said Zandisile Mabuya, Nelson Mandela Bay coordinator.

Breaking news ‼️



ACDP motion in removing ANC mayor Eugene Johnson succeeded with 62 votes in favour of the removal and 58 votes against removal.



The item carried ???????? pic.twitter.com/EUvGMmozGW— ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) September 21, 2022

Coalition agreement

In July, opposition parties in the metro signed a coalition agreement in a move to oust the ANC-led coalition.

The coalition comprised the Democratic Alliance (DA), ACDP, African Independent Congress (AIC), Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The parties said the agreement was the culmination of almost four months of negotiations to form a new government that is based on shared values, principles, commitments and priorities.

Nelson Mandela Bay in ‘crisis’

At the time, DA leader John Steenhuisen described the ANC-led coalition as corrupt and dysfunctional, saying the metro was in crisis.

While he said the different opposition parties had different political ideologies, Steenhuisen said they had one common ground of wanting to put Nelson Mandela Bay residents first.

“I believe this city and our country have barely stretched the surface of our real potential as a city and a nation.

“It is going to be the parties represented at this table, and others who put aside their petty differences, to come together around a shared programme of action and delivery, and putting people first that’s going to fundamentally change South Africa.”

The DA leader added that he believed coalition governments were the future of South Africa’s politics.

“Coalitions are not easy; it takes compromise and means listening to each other.

“I want to thank the parties that have gathered here, who have taken the decision to work together and turn this city around,” Steenhuisen said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe