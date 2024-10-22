Mkhwebane’s misfit role in EFF

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s brief involvement with the EFF revealed her unsuitability for the party, adding no value and instead highlighting personal conflicts.

The alliance between former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the EFF was short-lived and their break-up is not surprising.

From the beginning, Mkhwebane’s involvement with the EFF was met with scepticism.

It was clear that she lacked the requirements and political savviness required for the young and robust EFF, making her an ill-suited choice.

Her inclusion was a misstep on the part of the EFF.

The association of Mkhwebane and Mzwanele Manyi with the party only served to portray it as a sanctuary for disgruntled political prostitutes with personal grievances rather than a serious political force.

During her tenure with the EFF, Mkhwebane did not make any significant contributions to the party’s broader agenda.

Instead, she garnered attention for her personal conflicts. Her presence was hardly noticeable and it seemed that she may have seen the EFF as a means to further her personal battles and political goals.

This self-serving approach conflicted with the EFF’s DNA.

The organisation has positioned itself as a revolutionary group of forward-thinking individuals concerned with addressing the issues affecting the ordinary people, and not a tool to be used by the political elite.

The EFF, known for its young and astute members, is expected to have a certain level of political acumen and clarity from its leaders, qualities which Mkhwebane clearly lacked.

A revolutionary party like the EFF cannot afford to have leaders with political shortcomings and moral bankruptcy, who are in politics solely for their own benefit.

The political landscape in South Africa is indeed undergoing significant changes. With the weakening of the ANC and the emergence of new political forces and populist politicians, there is a growing need for parties that genuinely prioritise the interests of the people.

As the country faces challenges such as corruption, poverty and social inequality, it becomes increasingly crucial for leaders to demonstrate integrity, vision and genuine commitment to addressing these pressing issues.

In this evolving political environment, it is essential for parties like the EFF to carefully consider their associations.

The party’s focus should remain on empowering the marginalised and advocating for meaningful change.

This requires not only astute leadership, but also a clear understanding of the complex dynamics at play in the country’s political landscape.

Furthermore, as the EFF continues to shape its identity and solidify its position as a significant political force, it should prioritise the recruitment of leaders who embody the party’s core values and principles.

This includes individuals with a deep understanding of the issues facing ordinary South Africans and a dedication to driving positive transformation.

Ultimately, the EFF’s success will be measured not only by its ability to challenge the status quo, but also by its capacity to inspire hope, effect change and uplift the lives of the people it represents.

The party’s trajectory in the coming years will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping the future of South African politics and governance.

The EFF should never again allow itself to be used as a playground for the political elite and power-hungry individuals.