Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
13 Oct 2022
4:50 am
Opinion

Murder of six women another demonstration that sex workers’ backs are against the wall

With red light districts legalised in parts of the world, among them Germany and Holland, SA is seemingly quite far from reaching this milestone.

Sex workers outside the panelbeaters shop in Johannesburg, 10 October 2022, were six victims were found dead the building in a semi-industrial area. It is alleged that the victims were tied when they were discovered. One body was found in a bin, the others under boxes. One was found in the back of a van. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The chilling and grisly discovery of the decomposing bodies of six women hidden in a downtown Johannesburg residential area has all the hallmarks of the workings of the American serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. The American monster murdered 17 men between 1978 and 1991. This was after having sex with them, killing them, dismembering their bodies and taking photos of their corpses for souvenirs. In a violent country like South Africa, where one in three women has experienced physical or sexual abuse, we continue to see horrific statistics of the killings of women, including that of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, who was...

