Brian Sokutu
13 Oct 2022
4:50 am
Murder of six women another demonstration that sex workers’ backs are against the wall
With red light districts legalised in parts of the world, among them Germany and Holland, SA is seemingly quite far from reaching this milestone.
Sex workers outside the panelbeaters shop in Johannesburg, 10 October 2022, were six victims were found dead the building in a semi-industrial area. It is alleged that the victims were tied when they were discovered. One body was found in a bin, the others under boxes. One was found in the back of a van. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
