Bodies found in Joburg: Killer ‘does not deserve anything other than death’

Their killer does not deserve anything other than death, said women who packed the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in solidarity with the six women whose bodies were discovered in a panel-beating workshop in Selby, Johannesburg.

“The women he murdered had children, families and they will never come back. A life sentence will never be enough. He deserves to die a death as painful as the ones they suffered at his hands,” said one woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

The 20-year-old suspect, who may not be named at this stage, had covered his face with a black T-shirt and was wearing a tracksuit and green Crocs with black socks.

The media was barred from taking his photograph, taking videos of him and naming him as an identity parade is yet to be conducted.

The caretaker who was washing a car when he noticed a foul smell coming out of an unused building on the premises alerted the police.

Upon investigating, the caretaker found a dead woman’s body and then called the owner of the premises.

The matter was reported to the Johannesburg Central police station. Once police arrived and searched the premises, they discovered the bodies of five more women.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said yesterday that despite six bodies being found, the 20-year-old had been charged with one murder as the state only has evidence that links him to one murder.

The police initially released a statement on Monday that the man had been charged with six counts of murder.

Mjonondwane said they were not contradicting the police. “What is currently contained in the docket, the only charge that we can prefer, is one count of murder.

“At the time the accused was arrested, six bodies were discovered hence the police said he will be facing six counts of murder.

There are prospects of a successful prosecution on a single count of murder.” Mjonondwane said investigations were ongoing regarding the other five bodies’ circumstances.

“It is a schedule six offence as the state alleges the murder was premeditated. “It is our duty to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the bodies of the five other women that were found in the same building.”

She said the state cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests. “We will be following the evidence as it is brought forward by the investigations.”

State prosecutor Nazley January said the accused was linked to the crime via eyewitnesses and video footage.

January requested the matter be postponed for seven days and during this time, the investigating officers would conduct an identity parade and verify his address.

Defence attorney Khanyisile Mkhabe said the accused intended to bring a formal bail application in seven days.

Because the charge the accused was facing was a serious offense, it would necessitate that a formal bail application was held, Magistrate Betty Khumalo said.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday for further investigation.

