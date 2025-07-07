National dialogue is been used as the beating stick for ANC, DA

We all agree South Africa is not working like it should and an intervention is needed.

It was always just a matter of when, not if, the ANC and DA’s unusual marriage in the form of the government of national unity (GNU) would find itself in turbulent waters.

South Africa’s two biggest parties have such different ideologies, so the relationship taking strain over an issue or decision taken that either of the two did not support or like was always on the cards.

Since the formation of the coalition, there’s been disagreements and challenges to various Bills.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen warned of ‘insubordination’ over national dialogue stance

But President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire former deputy minister of trade, industry and competition Andrew Whitfield has opened up a can of worms, with DA leader John Steenhuisen pulling out of the national dialogue.

It reached an awkward war of words between Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki and Steenhuisen late last week and doesn’t seem to be dying down.

We are not even 13 months into the GNU, yet it faces its biggest test yet – and Ramaphosa’s national dialogue is been used as the beating stick for both parties.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a point when she questions the manner in which the threats are being thrown around.

“A dialogue is entered into voluntarily by its participants. You can’t instruct people to dialogue, especially when the ANC is clearly planning a monologue.”

Whether you think the national dialogue is a good or bad thing – especially when it’s going to cost taxpayers R700 million – it needs people and leaders from all walks of society if it is to stand any chance of succeeding.

READ MORE: Steenhuisen calls national dialogue a ‘band-aid on the ANC’s electoral wound’

We all agree South Africa is not working like it should and an intervention is needed.

But if the very form of the intervention is flawed, nothing good will come out of it.

National bickering and finger pointing will only hurt the country.

But, at the same time, everyone needs to be reminded that a dialogue is a two-way street.