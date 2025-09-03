National Dialogue or national disaster?

South Africans saw through the National Dialogue’s false promises, calling it an election ploy that ignored real poverty and corruption.

The National Dialogue came and went with a whimper and not a bang. Although that was expected, it was perhaps also the intention. What is apparent is that the voices of the people continue to be ignored. Instead of a dialogue, it became a monologue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa again showed his disconnect with the people when he asked why so many live in poverty and so few in opulence. He even asked why some people have no electricity or water.

Surely, he ought to know that these shortcomings, like many others are not new?

There are daily protests due to these human rights shortcomings. Angry people take to the streets and burn buildings and tyres in their fury. Yet the government acts in surprise. The people now know why the little they have is getting even less.

They know the reasons for failure were carefully scripted by a government that has no concern for their well-being.

Our ministers have one goal: the well-being of their bank accounts… and little else.

The many millions the dialogue cost was certainly not worth it.

In fact, it was more of an election ploy where the convenors were more interested in convincing the destitute, hungry and unemployed that they have made huge strides in fixing what they broke.

It was a sad display of political theatre at its worst.

But the people know the truth. They no longer fall for false promises and lies. They are not as stupid and gullible as the government believes. They realise the dysfunctional dialogue was nothing but another “let’s make some more money” game.

Instead of the government trying to unite the people, it resorts to more divisiveness. Instead of encouraging success, it condemns and punishes it.

It was Mahatma Gandhi who cautioned that the state’s legitimacy must be based on justice, equity and the people’s will.

Whereas the government of national unity represents the state, it is not the state.

It is a criminal cartel that falls far short of creating a developing, united and thriving state. Instead, it has heralded a time of hopelessness.

To the great many of our citizens, justice is a myth or a rumour.

Our law enforcement, supposedly to protect us against crime and criminals, has failed.

Many of the men and women who serve as the thin blue line shouldn’t even be on the streets. Accused of criminality and corruption, they ought to be in jail.

Costly commissions that yield no legal action against those who stand accused of crime and corruption demonstrate that in SA, crime and corruption pays – and pays very well indeed. Equity, or equality is not something that is simply given. It is worked for and earned.

However, to blame successful people and then punish them for being successful does not demonstrate equality.

Any government, as an instrument of the state, must adhere to the people’s will. If not, it stands to become an enemy of the people.

Undocumented and illegal immigrants have more rights than our citizens do. Our government cares more for them that it does for its own citizens. Yet it tries to imply it cares, while it destroys trust and hope.

The sad truth is that these immigrants have more rights than we have. And they are costing taxpayers millions of rands each year.

It is time our porous borders are sealed and illegal entrants into our country immediately deported. Foreign prisoners who fill our jails must likewise be deported without delay.

This will free up space in our prisons so they can house our corrupt politicians one day.

But the government has a plan that matches its dysfunctionality. It will challenge its greatest export partners and investors and imply it doesn’t need them.

Instead, it will side with states that have fallen foul of the international order.

This is a mind-boggling policy to ensure our downward spiral into darkness.

Despite our country entering even deeper levels of poverty, it still enforced policies that can at best be seen as antibusiness and anti-capitalist.

And when these disconnected policies fail, they blame a regime that ceased to exist decades ago.

It has created, fuelled and driven a narrative of “us-them” to divide us, distract us and breed anger, resentment, and violence.

The National Dialogue was a very costly National Disaster that, as usual, denied the breakages, ignored the people and blamed everyone else for the very bad chapter the government has written, and continues writing.

We can no longer afford this rot.