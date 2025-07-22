‘Long overdue’ – Opposition parties welcome Nkabane’s removal

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening fired Nkabane from her post.

Opposition parties have welcomed the removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane from her position, saying it was long overdue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening fired Nkabane from her position, a day before she was set to appear before Parliament’s higher education committee to explain the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) board appointment process.

‘Lying to Parliament’

Ramaphosa appointed Buti Kgwaridi Manamela as Nkabane’s replacement.

DA national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau has welcomed her removal.

“The departure of Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, after lying to Parliament to cover up ANC cadre deployment, comes after relentless DA pressure in the fight against ANC corruption, wrongdoing and criminality.

“Our demand to President Ramaphosa was for him to take action against the seriously compromised, corrupt and nefarious in the ANC, and the firing of Nkabane is the first step for him,” Khakhau said.

‘Long overdue’

The MK party’s member of portfolio committee on higher education, Mnqobizitha Msezane, said Nkabane’s failure to account for the irregular and unlawful allocation of the Seta board positions raised “serious questions about the so-called Government of National Unity (GNU)’s governance.”

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party strongly believe Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane’s removal was necessary and long overdue.

The MK party was deeply concerned by Dr. Nkabane’s persistent and blatant refusal to attend critical Portfolio Committee meetings and her unwillingness to provide clear answers to repeated inquiries regarding the criteria and processes used in the appointment of the SETA oversight panel,” Msezane said.

Where to for Nkabane?

Freedom Front Plus MP and chief spokesperson on education, Dr Wynand Boshoff, said the minister’s position became untenable after it emerged that she had misled Parliament in a portfolio committee regarding the appointments of SETA board members.

“It is still unclear where the ANC will deploy her next – or whether she was dismissed or forced to resign.”

Rise Mzanzi leader Songezo Zibi also welcomed Nkabane’s axing.

“Nkabane epitomised political arrogance and showed an unrepentant disregard for what it means to be in service to the people of South Africa.”

‘Remains committed’

“While she no longer serves as a member on the Executive, she must still be held accountable by the joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests for misleading Parliament and the people of South Africa,” Zibi said.

Nkabane thanked Ramaphosa for entrusting her with the responsibility of serving as Minister of Higher Education, saying she remains committed to the “service of our people and the advancement of our country’s development.”

