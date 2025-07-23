Parliament concludes Seta panel never existed

'Maybe there was an intention to have a panel, but it was not implemented.'

Parliament has stated that the controversy surrounding the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board appointments could have been avoided if former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane had admitted that the advisory panel she claimed assisted her in selecting candidates never actually existed.

On Tuesday, the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training was briefed by departmental officials who were allegedly appointed to serve on the independent panel tasked with assisting Nkabane in selecting 21 chairpersons for the Seta boards.

The matter had drawn public outcry after a leaked list revealed that several candidates had connections to the ANC.

Last week, MPs questioned Advocate Terry Motau and Mabuza Ngubane, the Chief Director for Seta Coordination.

The committee on Tuesday turned its attention to other supposed panel members, including Higher Education department’s deputy director-general Rhulani Ngwenya, Nkabane’s chief of staff Nelisiwe Semane, and her advisor Asisipho Solani.

At the start of Tuesday’s session, committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie informed MPs that he had received a legal opinion in light of Nkabane’s dismissal as minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Based on that opinion, Letsie suggested excusing the departmental officials, as the former minister was not present to respond to the allegations.

“It would not make legal sense to get the panellists to read their letters into the record because there will be no right of reply given to the minister,” he said.

However, several MPs disagreed, insisting on the need to question the officials about their involvement in the panel process.

DA MP Karabo Khakhau argued that the committee’s duty remained intact despite Nkabane’s sacking.

“In the same way that this Parliament in the past exercised its muscle and teeth to summon people outside of the executive to come and account before Parliament, there’s nothing stopping our job altogether,” she said.

“Whether Nobuhle Nkabane is minister or not does not change the fact that she lied [and] committed a statutory offence.”

Letsie cautioned the committee against turning the session into a commission of inquiry and reminded members that Nkabane had already been reported to the Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

“She’s no longer in our space. There’s a different committee that now can deal with that particular issue,” he said.

Despite this, the committee voted to continue questioning the four officials.

All confirmed that they had never attended any meetings of the panel nor participated in recommending the Seta board appointments.

Nkabane should have admitted Seta panel never existed

Letsie told the committee that it was clear “the panel did not exist”.

“In real terms, there was no panel. Maybe there was an intention to have a panel, but it was not implemented.

“People may have received [appointment] letters, but they did not know what their roles would have been.”

He also highlighted that the former minister was legally empowered to appoint Seta board chairpersons independently.

“It’s up to her how she appoints,” Letsie said, adding that the entire issue “could have been avoided” if Nkabane had conceded from the outset that there was no panel.

“She could have simply just said I have appointed, I have listened to the public outcry, I’m taking responsibility, and I’m restarting the process. This matter would not have been here.”

In addition, Letsie addressed the supposed independence of the panel.

“Only Advocate Motau was independent in a real sense because two are from the department and two are from the ministry, so that can’t be an independent panel.”

He confirmed that a preliminary report will be compiled, and if necessary, Nkabane will be given a chance to respond.

The committee will then make its recommendations.

New ministers sworn in

Nkabane has been succeeded by her former deputy, Buti Manamela, who now serves as the Minister of Higher Education.

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been appointed as Deputy Minister, taking over from Manamela.

The two were officially sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.

