By Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
22 Jun 2023
5:00 am
Politics

Ace Magashule’s road back could affect ANC

By Eric Naki

Magashule has chance to make a return but joining EFF 'will have reputational damage for him'.

Ace Magashule ANC EFF
Former general-secretary of the ANC Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
The dissatisfaction among ANC grassroots members in the Free State and North West could affect the ruling party’s performance in the 2024 national elections, but former secretary-general Ace Magashule will be an important factor – even when he’s outside the ruling party. North-West University’s Prof André Duvenhage said the ongoing unhappiness by ANC branches in North West and other provinces could open the gap for the expelled Magashule to make a political comeback – maybe as part of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). He said Magashule’s expulsion was not the end for the politician, as he may come back sooner...

Read more on these topics