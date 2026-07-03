Not BFFs but US and SA ties thaw

Bozell's softer tone and shared challenges signal diplomacy shift where America needs SA influence and SA needs markets.

We’re still not BFFs (best friends forever) but the relationship between South Africa and the US could be mellowing, the public statements of both sides notwithstanding.

That may be because Washington’s ambassador to Pretoria, Leo Brent Bozell III, is settling into his job which, given the attractions of our country, is one of the better diplomatic postings on offer from the US state department.

Bozell made some immoderate statements soon after his arrival, ruffling feathers with our government, but he toned it down quickly.

On our part, even reactions to some of his comments – especially reminding him that our foreign policy is ours and does not belong to the White House – have quickly lost their sting.

Both countries have other, more pressing, matters and squabbling repeatedly is counter-productive.

US President Donald Trump is trying to extract his country from the foolish Iran war, as well as looking over his shoulder for the ghosts of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while our own government is dealing with the very real prospect of insurrection by ordinary South Africans, who see migrants stealing their dreams.

The US needs SA as a partner, if not ally, in Africa, while we need US trade. It should be a win-win, if we do it properly.