Dithejane strikes twice to send Chicago Fire through in Leagues Cup

'He was the coach's man of the match,' said Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Former TS Galaxy winger Puso Dithejane scored a last-gasp goal to complete his brace and hand Chicago Fire a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup group stages on Thursday night.

Dithejane on song

Puso Dithejane, we don’t have enough words 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cj6fxk6Uxb – Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 14, 2026

The Leagues Cup is a tournament involving teams from Major League Soccer in the US and Canada and Mexico’s Liga MX. Fire’s win made it three out of three in the group stages and guarantees their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

The 22-year-old Dithejane signed for Fire ahead of the current MLS season, along with Bafana Bafana central defender Mbulelo Mbokazi.

Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter was effusive in his praise for Dithejane after the win over Cruz Azul.

‘A dynamic player’

“We see it every day in training, we see what he does,” said Berhalter, according to mlssoccer.com.

“When we came back from the World Cup break, we had a chance to go home, and we played a couple friendly games and we’re training, and every day he’s scoring goals.

“He’s a dynamic player and gets in good spots. He still needs to develop and still has got a long way to go, but there’s a ton of potential in him and (I am) happy for him. He was the coach’s man of the match.”