Is America softening its stance on South Africa?

Ambassador Bozell hails 1994 transition as modern marvel while avoiding disputes at independence anniversary attended by Mbeki.

The US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell, in a conciliatory tone, praised South Africa’s 1994 democratic transition, describing it as the “most remarkable political achievement of the modern era”.

He said the transition “reflects the belief a diverse people could build a common future, that reconciliation could triumph over resentment, that hope could prevail over fear”.

Bozell adopts softer tone praising SA’s 1994 transition

While it was clear there were outstanding issues between Washington and Pretoria, Bozell avoided getting into the topic, preferring to dedicate much of his address to the order of the day, the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence of 1776.

The event was held in Pretoria on Wednesday and was attended by politicians, including keynote speakers former president Thabo Mbeki and Minister in the Presidency Sindisiwe Chikunga, a number of Cabinet and deputy ministers, and a host of foreign envoys and senior government officials.

Mbeki was invited by Bozell.

Bozell said Nelson Mandela embodied the 1994 vision.

Praises Mandela legacy

“Leaders such as president Mbeki helped guide South Africa as it sought to transform that vision into a living democratic reality. Different histories and different journeys.

“Yet both our nations understand freedom is not sustained by governments alone. It is sustained by citizens, by the people willing to participate, to build, to debate, to innovate and to carry forward the work entrusted to them by the previous generations,” he said.

In her address, Chikunga said via dialogue. mutual respect and cooperation. SA and the US continue to advance shared interests.

She added the heated engagement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump in May last year showed the importance both countries attached to maintaining open channels and working to strengthen ties.