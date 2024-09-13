‘One call’: A lifeline in South Africa’s suicide crisis

South Africa's high suicide rates demand action. The "One Call" campaign reminds us that a simple call could save a life in moments of despair.

It is sobering to think that South Africa is ranked in the top 10 countries by suicide rate with 23.5 suicides per 100 000 people, or about 14 000 deaths a year.

Those working with people afflicted with the sort of depression and anxiety issues which propel them towards suicide, believe that awareness and public education can help reduce those shocking suicide rates.

The Netcare Akeso group has just launched the “One Call” campaign, which aims to show people that just one call can be the difference between now and forever… and the anguish of regret.

In those crucial minutes when a person may be contemplating suicide, a call from a friend or family member may help them break free from the feeling of being trapped and move towards hope.

That’s an important idea in our fast-paced and impersonal modern world, where human beings have little time for each other and where isolation not only eats at the soul but feeds the feelings of worthlessness.

We all need to look out for each other because those few moments, those few thoughts, those few words, can pull a person back from the brink and save a life.

Let’s not forget: Having compassion is what makes us human.