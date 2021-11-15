Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
15 Nov 2021
4:30 am
Columns

Doing all you can for the struggle

Jennie Ridyard

Back then it felt like I was doing all I could. Such was the sleight of hand of growing up under the apartheid regime.

FW de Klerk. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
The first time I voted was not 1994. The first time I voted was at the behest of FW de Klerk. It was the 1992 Yes-No referendum asking should we, white South Africa, continue down the path of dismantling apartheid? I remember going to vote at my old school. Political parties massed under the bluegum trees, braai smoke filled the air, and the AWB were handing out boerie rolls. “I don’t eat meat,” I snapped when they waved a sausage in my face, and it felt like a powerful political statement. I proudly voted YES, and how big it seemed,...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Govt withdraws support for Miss SA, FW de Klerk’s private funeral, ANC staff to picket again
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

White SA’s finest hour?
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

‘White firms must clear foreign debt’ after FW de Klerk’s apology
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

FW de Klerk's funeral will be a private ceremony for family only
19 hours ago
19 hours ago