Fly in Dubai eyes Gupta brothers

We South Africans, longing for the day Jacob Zuma gets his chance entertaining us in court by playing silly buggers with the judiciary, would love to be the fly on the wall of the cell in which Atul and Rajesh Gupta are being incarcerated. Strangely, Ajay somehow escaped the net. During their conversations, names of politicians implicated are sure to come up. Some are known, but the kingpins are still being protected. We presume both Interpol and the prison authorities have installed their “fly” in the form of a state-of-the-art microphone and camera. ALSO READ: Gupta arrests: Turning state’s witness could...

So let’s make do with hyperbolic imaginings.

“It’s your fault we’re in this mess, Rajesh,” says Atul.

“We should have stayed put until the South African judiciary tire of Jacob’s Nuremberg nonsense and set him free”.

“No, Atul, are you forgetting something? It was mom who wanted us to shop for shoes at the Dubai Mall. The ones she got from Tekkie Town in South Africa were smelling like Markus Jooste.”

“Sorry, you’re right. I feel hemmed in and long for the clean South African air and sunny skies. And our friends like Brian, Matshela, Lynne, Malusi the Suit and Anoj. They not only kept our tables laden, but were fun”.

“You’re right, Atul. And those sessions at Brian’s watering hole were great occasions. And the deals we struck…”

“Yes, and how they with Jacob appointed officials who put money before morals. Ah, fruitful days”.

“What now? Our lawyers suggest we appeal against extradition”.

“If Jacob’s situation is anything to go by and with South Africa’s confused judiciary and overworked law enforcement teams, we might just get away with it”.

“Hang on just a moment. You’re forgetting the dreaded Ray Zondo who’s now the big cheese. He’ll be keeping an eye peeled on the judges. And we know how he feels about us and our pals”.

“Damn, yes. And even with a sexy Louis Vuitton carrier, he wouldn’t be tempted”. “Hey brother, I digress. There’s a pesky fly hovering over your face. Let me get at him”.

A flat hand squashes our fly spy against a sweaty forehead, leaving running viscera.

So now only the sound of silence from Dubai. Hopefully Interpol picks up on the names and smokes out Ajay.