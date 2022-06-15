Cliff Buchler
Fly in Dubai eyes Gupta brothers

Hopefully Interpol picks up on the names and smokes out Ajay.

Ajay and Atul Gupta in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi
We South Africans, longing for the day Jacob Zuma gets his chance entertaining us in court by playing silly buggers with the judiciary, would love to be the fly on the wall of the cell in which Atul and Rajesh Gupta are being incarcerated. Strangely, Ajay somehow escaped the net. During their conversations, names of politicians implicated are sure to come up. Some are known, but the kingpins are still being protected. We presume both Interpol and the prison authorities have installed their “fly” in the form of a state-of-the-art microphone and camera. ALSO READ: Gupta arrests: Turning state’s witness could...

