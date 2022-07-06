Time for opposition parties to grasp the nettle since ANC has its pant down

If ever there was a chance for opposition parties to overthrow the ANC, it’s now. The ruling party has its pants down and tripping over its ankles face down into its own muddy waters of corruption. Even the president is found wanting. Perhaps now we’ll see opposition leaders, instead of toying with trivialities, talking about a collective election campaign to put the final nail in the governing party’s coffin. ALSO READ: ANC’s opposition is not cracking it, says media expert For starters, John Steenhuisen and Herman Mashaba should be grasping the nettle. “Hi Herman, you probably don’t like me, but...

If ever there was a chance for opposition parties to overthrow the ANC, it’s now.

The ruling party has its pants down and tripping over its ankles face down into its own muddy waters of corruption.

Even the president is found wanting.

Perhaps now we’ll see opposition leaders, instead of toying with trivialities, talking about a collective election campaign to put the final nail in the governing party’s coffin.

ALSO READ: ANC’s opposition is not cracking it, says media expert

For starters, John Steenhuisen and Herman Mashaba should be grasping the nettle.

“Hi Herman, you probably don’t like me, but maybe I don’t fancy you that much either, but we have a common dislike outside ourselves.

“For the sake of the nation, we need to have serious talks. I’ll get hold of Piet Groenewald of the Freedom Front Plus and twist his arm to forget about the Taal monument for a moment. You contact Velenkosini Hlabisa of Inkatha Freedom Party to break the Zuma hold.

“I’ve got a policy regarding SOEs with the slogan: Privatise or perish. The discredited names Eskom, et al. will no longer exist when new owners take over. There’ll now be more funds available as incentive for the judiciary and law enforcers to lock up the looters without pussyfooting”.

“John, for a whitey you make good sense. I’m in”.

“Herman, if I used the word blacky, I’d be adjudged racist. But, thanks”.

“I hear you, broer. Question: Are we including motormouth Malema?”

“Decidedly not. We need intelligence, not idiocy. By now his million followers have seen through him and his rabble, and will be looking for a new party.

READ MORE: ActionSA eyes second biggest party spot after 2024 polls

“You’re right, John. We should consider him a nonentity”.

“Oh, let’s not leave out Good Patricia, who sniffed out the arms deal. And we need a woman’s intuition”.

“Thanks, Herman. You have more brains than the average politician. Venue? How about Bloemfontein, sorry, Mangaung, Just to irritate Mbeki, Zuma and Ace. This is where the rot set in with Zuma’s appointment”.

“You’re right, John. Pietermaritzburg? Ha ha. Joburg’s probably the best place”.

“Agreed. Inanda or Wanderers clubs are ideal”. “Okay, John, let’s move.”