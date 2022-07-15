Amanda Watson
News Editor
3 minute read
15 Jul 2022
5:00 am
Columns

Cutting the red tape is a joke

Amanda Watson

With the amount of binding policies built on policies, there’s bound to be a ‘Red Tape Indaba’ in the next four years, followed by a round table.

Photo: iStock
One could not but chortle at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation announcement in February he was “working to improve the business environment for companies of all sizes through a dedicated capacity in the Presidency to reduce red tape”. Ramaphosa also said there were “too many regulations in this country that are unduly complicated, costly and difficult to comply with”. In May he told mining executives and investors at the 2022 Mining Indaba red tape would be cut following SA’s dropping into the bottom 10 of the Fraser Institute’s Investment Attractiveness Index rankings. “We are standing at 75th of...