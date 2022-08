It’s now or never for the Springboks. They have got the chance to make the All Blacks hurt, really kick them when they are down. And they need to do it, now! Ian Foster and his team are at an all-time low and the Boks need to finish them off. The Boks need to be ruthless, make the most of playing at home, today and next weekend, and make a statement. So brutal must the Boks be in beating the old enemy that when Foster and Co return home to New Zealand all sorts of questions must be asked about...

Coach Ian Foster’s job is on the line in South Africa. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The Boks must not be the team that allows the All Blacks to regain their confidence and find their form again. It has been years since the All Blacks were in this precarious position, and the Boks must not allow them to bounce back, because we all know how dominant they are when they are in their prime.

This now, leading up to the next World Cup next year, must be the Boks’ time.

The Boks have an opportunity now to show that so-called boring rugby – as so many around the world, including many New Zealand pundits, have referred to the style of the SA team – can also be winning rugby, can be entertaining rugby, can be ruthless rugby.

Not much separates these two great teams, the results of the last few years show us Test matches between them have been close, but right now it looks like the Boks may be the favourites today, which is not often the case.

And they need to embrace that tag and own it. It’s going to be a big Test, but definitely one the Boks should look at and believe they can and must win.

While the team picked by Jacques Nienaber is a good one, I’m disappointed that Jaden Hendrikse hasn’t been backed to start. He did so well in the Wales series and would have been something of an unknown factor to the All Blacks, while Faf de Klerk is well-known to the opposition.

Jaden Hendrikse has lost hiss place in the starting team to Faf de Klerk. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Also, Hendrikse is the type of player who’d potentially get under the skin of the All Blacks players. However, on the flipside, I’m really pleased to see Nienaber and Co have backed Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing.

The exciting young player from the Bulls now has a wonderful chance to cement hiss place in the squad and be the next-in-line for Cheslin Kolbe.

I’m also pleased to see Malcolm Marx starting in his 50th Test; he’s someone who’s done well against the All Blacks before and he’ll be pumped to be playing from the start, rather than finishing.

So, how do I think it’ll play out in Mbombela, which should be packed with thousands of excited fans? If the Boks are ruthless and choke the All Blacks with their pressure, set-piece mauling game, and take their chances, I can’t see the All Blacks getting on top.

The Boks then should win by 10 to 15 points. After all, if the Irish could do it, so can the Boks!