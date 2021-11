This week will see the beginning of a crucial test for the credibility and effectiveness of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as it begins hearings today to try to get to the bottom of what was behind the unrest across the country in July. There are many differing views of the reasons behind the orgy of rioting and looting, which cost billions in destroyed property and closed-down businesses, as well as the loss of thousands of jobs in the worst-affected province, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng. That the anarchy coincided with the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and his imprisonment...

This week will see the beginning of a crucial test for the credibility and effectiveness of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as it begins hearings today to try to get to the bottom of what was behind the unrest across the country in July.

There are many differing views of the reasons behind the orgy of rioting and looting, which cost billions in destroyed property and closed-down businesses, as well as the loss of thousands of jobs in the worst-affected province, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng.

That the anarchy coincided with the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma and his imprisonment on contempt of court charges pointed to a deep anger among his supporters. However, whether the outburst of anger was real and spontaneous, or orchestrated by people with a broader agenda, is still not clear.

ALSO READ: SA unrest: SAHRC to probe causes and impact of violence, looting

Despite the claim by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the riots were an “insurrection”, along with claims that a shadowy group of people were pulling strings behind the scenes, no firm evidence has yet been produced to back up that view.

Those sympathetic to Zuma have acknowledged the people’s anger, but claim that the demonstrations were quickly seized by “criminal elements”.

Without doubt, even casting aside political and criminal motivations, many of the looters came from deprived black communities who have seen little real change to their lives, have little hope and live in poverty with their anger at their circumstances.

A critical aspect the SAHRC needs to investigate is why the authorities – especially those responsible for security – were so slow to react.

The country needs answers. Many of the contributory factors are still present. People are still poor and angry. Many still support Zuma. And race hate is still there between some of the communities.

All this means that there is another explosion waiting to happen. Something must be done.

NOW READ: SA waits with bated breath to see if we’ll burn again