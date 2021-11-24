Editorials
3 minute read
24 Nov 2021
5:45 am
Editorials

Watershed polls the fresh air politics gasp for

Editorials

What is certain is that this week will go down as one of the most momentous ones in South African politics since the 1994 election.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Twitter
It is going to take many more weeks, or months, to digest what happened in the metro council elections this week. But what is certain is that this week will go down as one of the most momentous ones in South African politics since the 1994 election. Lest that sound like hyperbole, consider the humorous Tweet by writer and commentator Barney Mthombothi on Monday night: “Apparently Jesus was seen in Ekurhuleni earlier today, and he’s on his way to Durban via Joburg and Pretoria…” This was a reference to Jacob Zuma’s famous words from a few years ago that the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

POLITICS

New Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell rolls up her sleeves
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

DA would have done better to walk away, says expert
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Hail EFF's Julius, the tactician
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

POLITICS

DA's Rachel Mathebe elected Speaker of Council in Tshwane
18 hours ago
18 hours ago