The big fails of vaccine certificates

This week, we hear of reports where some people’s vaccination certificates are not accepted in certain other countries.

It must be the most frustrating feeling. Having received your two Covid vaccine, secured a vaccination certificate and travelled abroad, only to find out your documents aren’t accepted in certain countries. You’d think after being plunged into the pandemic 20 months ago, we would have learnt from our mistakes. Yet, government continue to fumble when it comes to meeting international standards on a number of aspects where shortcuts cannot be tolerated. This week, we hear of reports where some people’s vaccination certificates are not accepted in certain other countries. On travelling to Denmark for work, field application scientist Roberto Pereira...

