The big fails of vaccine certificates

It must be the most frustrating feeling. Having received your two Covid vaccine, secured a vaccination certificate and travelled abroad, only to find out your documents aren’t accepted in certain countries. You’d think after being plunged into the pandemic 20 months ago, we would have learnt from our mistakes. Yet, government continue to fumble when it comes to meeting international standards on a number of aspects where shortcuts cannot be tolerated. This week, we hear of reports where some people’s vaccination certificates are not accepted in certain other countries. On travelling to Denmark for work, field application scientist Roberto Pereira...

On travelling to Denmark for work, field application scientist Roberto Pereira tweeted he was shocked South Africa was still on the high-risk list.

Said Pereira: “Our vaccine certificate is not really recognised there, either. I can only travel between my place of work and the hotel. I’m not there for a holiday.

I’m there to work, but I still find it strange SA is on their high-risk list. What about the rest of Europe, with skyrocketing cases? Has the health department really thought through how their certificates will work.

I don’t think they are recognised by the EU?” The department of international relations and cooperation’s response?

There were no globally standardised vaccine certificate requirements and they depended on the country’s technology, according to spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Government were still finalising the third – and final – phase of the vaccination certificate that will be used for international travel.

The final phase, according to government, requires a lot of crypto security, which is expensive.

We realise the initial vaccination certificates were produced for domestic purposes. We also realise the cost of providing an authentic and secure certificate is expensive.

But, is our government engaging with countries where we have experienced problems? Have they done enough to meet international standards?

Somehow, it seems like we are failing the Pereiras and others experiencing similar hurdles.