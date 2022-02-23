Siyanda Ndlovu
23 Feb 2022
Editorials

Godongwana’s budget speech marred by a balloon of debt

Siyanda Ndlovu

Even more worryingly, the predictions are that, by 2025, just three years from now, our real gross domestic product (GDP) will have fallen below that of the average of the bottom 25% of countries in the world.

Image: iStock
There is a horrifying graph – compiled by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – which sums up South Africa’s dire financial state. In essence, it shows that real income stagnated between 2014 and about 2017, after which it started to drop dramatically. Even more worryingly, the predictions are that, by 2025, just three years from now, our real gross domestic product (GDP) will have fallen below that of the average of the bottom 25% of countries in the world. That compares with our position in the mid-2000s, when we were above the global median in terms of real GDP. To...

