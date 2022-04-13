Effects of poverty on kids worrying

Out of the limelight of the political bickering, race spats on social media and opulent displays of wealth by our new elites, a quiet disaster is unfolding for the children of South Africa. A new study of children in early learning centres displays that one in four of them show signs of long-term malnutrition. They are physically stunted as a result of malnutrition in pregnancy and the early years of life. ALSO READ: Women pensioners in the cold face of poverty The study, by First National Bank (FNB) and Innovation Edge in collaboration with the department of basic education, surveyed...

The study, by First National Bank (FNB) and Innovation Edge in collaboration with the department of basic education, surveyed more than 5,000 children in about 1,200 centres across the country.

The lack of physical growth also affects the mental growth of young children, according to experts in neural development.

This was proved, shockingly, by the survey, which reported that about 65% of children are either cognitively delayed, physically stunted, or both.

Researchers did say, though, that there are children who manage to “thrive” in such poor circumstances, but they are very much the exception.

This shames us as a country and is worrying because if our future, our children, are physically or intellectually below par, then our future will also be.

If trillions hadn’t been looted, maybe our kids would have a healthier future.