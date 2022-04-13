Editorial staff
Effects of poverty on kids worrying

Children are physically stunted as a result of malnutrition in pregnancy and the early years of life.

The elderly and children queue for food in Lavender Hill on 16 April 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Out of the limelight of the political bickering, race spats on social media and opulent displays of wealth by our new elites, a quiet disaster is unfolding for the children of South Africa. A new study of children in early learning centres displays that one in four of them show signs of long-term malnutrition. They are physically stunted as a result of malnutrition in pregnancy and the early years of life. ALSO READ: Women pensioners in the cold face of poverty The study, by First National Bank (FNB) and Innovation Edge in collaboration with the department of basic education, surveyed...

