Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
10 May 2022
9:58 am
Editorials

Ramaphosa very much on the front foot after Mabuyane’s re-election as ANC Eastern Cape chair

Editorial staff

Ramaphosa has been painstakingly, but ruthlessly, sidelining opponents in the ANC – and using the organisation’s own policies to do so.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa with re-elected ANC Eastern Cape provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: ANC Eastern Cape/Facebook
This time five years ago – as the ANC prepared for what would turn out to be a watershed elective conference at Nasrec – there was little indication Cyril Ramaphosa would defeat the Jacob Zuma faction to become party president and the country’s leader. Right up until the virtual last minute, when Mpumalanga strongman David Mabuza threw his weight (and that of the delegates loyal to him) behind Ramaphosa, it looked as though Zuma and his nominee Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would prevail. Zuma made maximum use of all the political and other clout he could muster through utilising state organs on...

Read more on these topics