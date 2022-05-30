Bheki Cele shot himself in the foot

The last thing the South African Police Service (Saps) needed, while already struggling to come up with any viable solutions to fight our high levels of crime and in the process improve their image, was more work. But that’s exactly what it looks like they are in for, after Police Minister Bheki Cele last week lost his bid to stop thousands of gun owners whose licences had expired from relicensing their guns. The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday upheld the Supreme Court of Appeals’ (SCA) finding that the Firearms Control Act contained a mechanism by which a gun owner could...

The last thing the South African Police Service (Saps) needed, while already struggling to come up with any viable solutions to fight our high levels of crime and in the process improve their image, was more work.

But that’s exactly what it looks like they are in for, after Police Minister Bheki Cele last week lost his bid to stop thousands of gun owners whose licences had expired from relicensing their guns.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday upheld the Supreme Court of Appeals’ (SCA) finding that the Firearms Control Act contained a mechanism by which a gun owner could regain lawful ownership of a firearm, as it still remained the property of the owner.

In short, in a historic ruling for gun owners who were not allowed to renew their licences, the ConCourt says the police minister’s interpretation of the law – that gun owners whose licenses have expired must buy new guns and apply for licences – was not sensible.

Thousands of gun owners whose licences have lapsed and who handed in their firearms to Saps are now able to apply for new licences for their old firearms. It’s going to be an administrative nightmare for an organisation that is notoriously poor at dealing with administration.

ALSO READ: ConCourt shoots down Cele’s bid to stop gun owners renewing their licences

Gun Owners of South Africa chair Paul Oxley said: “They have nowhere to store the firearms and they do not have the capacity to process the paperwork … or the budget.”

The ruling comes after Fidelity Security Services’ high court application to interdict the Saps from refusing to renew the licences of about 700 guns was initially refused. The Saps insisted they be destroyed.

However, Fidelity successfully lobbied the SCA but Cele appealed the finding, which the ConCourt has now upheld.

Mr Minister, it looks like you, erm… shot yourself in the foot.