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JUST IN: Police officers served with suspension notices over R360m ‘Cat’ Matlala tender

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

1 June 2026

06:35 am

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The police officers have already been charged internally for breaching the adjudication committee processes.

Police officers served with suspension notices over R360m tender scandal

Picture: Saps

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Four senior South African Police Service (Saps) officials have been served with suspension notices as part of a widening probe into the irregular award of a multimillion-rand police health management contract.

The police officers have already been charged internally for breaching the adjudication committee processes, according to eNCA.

It relates to the R360 Saps health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Irregular contract

The irregular contract, which was awarded in 2024, has been at the centre of proceedings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and a parliamentary inquiry into crime networks infiltrating the South African Police Service (Saps) and the country’s criminal justice system.

In November last year, Matlala reluctantly explained how his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded the R360 million Saps health services contract.

Millions

While the contract was advertised for R360 million, R600 million was available in the Saps budget.

Saps chief financial officer (CFO), Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, told Parliament’s ad hoc committee that the contract was flagged as a possible irregular expenditure in the first week of March 2024 and confirmed as irregular in May.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola also appeared in court for this irregular contract.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested Matlala and his co-accused on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA, relating to the irregular awarding of a R360 million Saps contract.

*This is a developing story

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contract corruption Madlanga commission Police South African Police Service (SAPS) Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

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