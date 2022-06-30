It’s time Lesufi deals with real issues and Orania isn’t one of them

We are bludgeoned by Stage 6 load shedding, unemployment is at a record high, the cost of living is soaring, our cities are crumbling around us, as is our transport infrastructure. So what does incoming ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi choose to rave about? Orania. The man who is quickest out of the blocks to call out racism in schools as provincial education MEC, decided that attacking the white enclave in the Northern Cape is the way to save South Africa. He hates racists, he told SABC, because racists are “mindless and useless”. ALSO READ: Lesufi retracts AfriForum assassination, stalking...

We are bludgeoned by Stage 6 load shedding, unemployment is at a record high, the cost of living is soaring, our cities are crumbling around us, as is our transport infrastructure.

So what does incoming ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi choose to rave about? Orania.

The man who is quickest out of the blocks to call out racism in schools as provincial education MEC, decided that attacking the white enclave in the Northern Cape is the way to save South Africa.

He hates racists, he told SABC, because racists are “mindless and useless”.

ALSO READ: Lesufi retracts AfriForum assassination, stalking claims

Sorry comrade, but with South Africa rapidly going down the toilet (into a sewage system which is collapsing because of “cadre deployment”), your words could apply, even more aptly, to the ANC government’s members.

The reality is that more and more South Africans are starting to see that – meaning that the race-based diversionary tactics you have used successfully in the past will become much less effective in the future.

People are starting to see right through you and your party.

If you want to retain the province for the ANC in the 2024 polls, then perhaps you better start addressing the real problems in our country.

And Orania isn’t one of them.