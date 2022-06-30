Editorial staff
30 Jun 2022
Editorials

It’s time Lesufi deals with real issues and Orania isn’t one of them

Sorry comrade, but with South Africa rapidly going down the toilet.

Orania road sign. Picture: Gallo Images/Wessel Oosthuizen
We are bludgeoned by Stage 6 load shedding, unemployment is at a record high, the cost of living is soaring, our cities are crumbling around us, as is our transport infrastructure. So what does incoming ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi choose to rave about? Orania. The man who is quickest out of the blocks to call out racism in schools as provincial education MEC, decided that attacking the white enclave in the Northern Cape is the way to save South Africa. He hates racists, he told SABC, because racists are “mindless and useless”. ALSO READ: Lesufi retracts AfriForum assassination, stalking...

