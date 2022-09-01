Editorial staff
Mr President, you need to clear the air – and your name

His silence only allows rumours to proliferate and makes the unanswered questions even more pertinent.

President Ramaphosa, you need to clear the air – and your name
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Many are the scoundrels who have tried to avoid media or public scrutiny by hiding behind a claim of “sub judice”. The Latin expression means “before a judge” and if a matter is being considered by a court, it would constitute contempt to comment on it. President Cyril Ramaphosa was smart enough, as the vultures gathered around him in parliament this week, not to use that as an excuse for refusing to answer questions about the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. That sorry saga has not yet come before a court of law – and the...

