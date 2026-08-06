Pan-African Parliament has no meat on its bones

Africa deserves a parliament that speaks truth to power, not one that indulges in petty rivalries while the continent burns.

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP), sitting on South African soil in Midrand, appears not to know its work – and if it does, then it was misassigned.

Conceived as a continental legislature, it has, instead, become a talk shop dominated by West African delegations – particularly Nigeria and Ghana, that seem more intent on grinding axes against SA than advancing Africa’s interests.

Ironically, they do this from within South Africa’s borders, using facilities such as Gallagher Estate in Halfway House, mostly at South African taxpayers’ expense. At the heart of their criticism lies South Africa’s so-called xenophobia, yet they miss the point.

Pretoria has consistently opposed anti-migrant protests, making its stance clear. Still, Nigerian parliamentarians in Midrand, like their fellows in Lagos, continue to attack the very leadership that hosts them.

What they fail to acknowledge is their history: xenophobic violence erupted in Nigeria and Ghana long before South Africans mobilised against migrants.

Nor do they explain why their citizens flee in droves – risking their lives at sea to reach Europe or seeking refuge in SA.

Equally absent from their rhetoric is any reckoning with the criminality involving some of their nationals abroad.

In South Africa, Nigerian syndicates have been implicated in drug and human trafficking, brothels filled with kidnapped women, and cybercrime. This is documented in court records across the country and internationally, where some states have gone so far as to ban entry to Nigerian citizens.

Yet PAP avoids this elephant in the room, preferring instead to indulge in venomous anti-South African rhetoric. That is hardly respectful to a host footing most of the bill for their operations.

Established in 2004 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as an organ of the African Union, PAP was meant to “ensure the participation of African peoples in the development and economic integration of the continent”.

It was envisioned as a unifying platform to deliberate on shared challenges, promote democracy, peace and good governance.

A year after its creation, it relocated its headquarters to Johannesburg. But two decades later, it is working against its own goals, dividing Africa.

PAP is neither a parliament in the true sense, nor does it wield the authority to compel African governments to democratise or govern responsibly. PAP is a hollow chamber, a lobby clique serving as a mouthpiece for South Africa’s detractors.

Nigeria and Ghana and their companions have turned it into a conduit for their grievances, while failing to confront their own governance failures in Lagos and Accra.

Meanwhile, Africa continues to deteriorate politically and economically, despite PAP’s existence.

Why does it not demand accountability from dictators? Why has Zimbabwe’s leadership not been pressed to democratise? Why has Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 93, remained in power since 1982, often governing from abroad?

PAP’s silence is deafening. Civil wars rage in Sudan, while the Democratic Republic of Congo bleeds as factions and foreign interests battle over mineral wealth.

Yet PAP parliamentarians fold their arms, content to enjoy perks and privileges on the gravy train.

The excuse of “non-interference in internal affairs” is tired and bankrupt. It should be rejected with contempt.

If PAP cannot rise to its mandate, if it cannot unify, democratise, or hold leaders accountable, then it has no business in Midrand. It should pack its bags and return to Addis Ababa and leave us to put our country in order.

Africa deserves a parliament that speaks truth to power, not one that indulges in petty rivalries while the continent burns.