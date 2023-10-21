Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

21 Oct 2023

04:45 am

Parents struggle as adult children stay home due to limping economy

In an economic climate where young adults can't fly the nest, middle-class parents aged 55-60 find themselves financially supporting their adult children.

Picture: iStock

Sadly, it’s an all too familiar sight these days in a limping economy… parents supporting their adult children financially despite nearing their retirement.

The years of children finishing their schooling and finding a job, or if they are fortunate, completing their tertiary education as they leave the nest, is not the norm these days.

The University of Cape Town Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing’s Forerunners Report (over 55s), published this week, revealed that 64% of middle-class parents aged 55-60 had children living at home because of slow economic growth.

ALSO READ: Modern parenting has evolved into the most competitive sport on earth

James Lappeman, head of projects at the institute, said: “The ability to become fully independent, even for graduates to buy a house, is taking a little longer because looking at the economy 20 years ago, it was almost the same cost of buying a car. Now, there’s been a major shift in the economy that have made things like buying a house more expensive.”

It’s not all doom and gloom though. With many adults, aged 55 and above, continuing to work and remain active it’s a huge plus in a struggling economy.

It’s also felt that these adults have planned better for their retirement than past generations.

Read more on these topics

economy parents retirement

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe