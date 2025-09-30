Patients pay for Tembisa Hospital looting

The plunder of Tembisa Hospital shows how billions were stolen to fund luxury lifestyles, while patients in Gauteng hospitals died waiting for basic treatment.

Corruption, especially in the context of South Africa – a developing country with huge unemployment, poverty and a gulf between rich and poor – is anything but a victimless crime.

Just because we can’t identify, personally, each one of the victims of the looting does not mean that human beings have not died because of it.

The latest Special Investigating Unit probe into the systematic financial rape of the Gauteng department of health – and in particular the plundering of the Tembisa Hospital – shows that more than R2 billion of taxpayer money was taken by three syndicates, working together and with department officials.

Think about what R2 billion might have been able to buy for a hospital in our run-down medical system. Think about the life-saving machines and medicines it could have provided.

Think about those poor people – the ones who have to go to state hospitals – who died through the lack of these machines and medicines.

And let’s not forget those cancer patients waiting for treatment in Gauteng hospitals because there is not enough money to go round.

These are the people killed by the heartless syndicate kingpins and their footsoldiers. To what end?

So these people could live like lords and kings in their fancy mansions in the billionaires’ enclaves of Cape Town or the exclusive gated communities on the coast of KwaZulu-Natal. So they could waft around in their Lamborghini or Bentley supercars.

This is the obscenity of the ANC and its cadre cesspit… a form of elitist, almost colonial, exploitation of the always suffering masses.

Is that an unfair assessment? No, it is not.

All of the people involved, whether syndicate members or civil servants facilitating the theft, are connected to the ANC in some way or other.

The organisation has brought us a bitter life for all.

