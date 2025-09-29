‘Cat’ Matlala caught again: SIU reveals three syndicates in Thembisa hospital corruption

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has been named as a beneficiary of corruption at the Thembisa hospital. Here's how much he is said to have banked.

Three syndicates responsible for siphoning off almost R1.7 billion from the Gauteng government have been identified by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

The unit on Monday revealed the widespread corruption involving officials and service providers tied to the Thembisa hospital and the provincial Department of Health (DoH).

Head of the SIU Advocate Lekgoa Mothibi detailed the progress of the investigations in the presence of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi.

Mothibi stated that Motsoaledi and Lesufi both referred matters of corruption to the SIU, which led to the commencement of the investigations.

Over 4 500 corrupt orders

The SIU’s investigations revealed that three syndicates have been using the Thembisa hospital and the Gauteng DoH as a source for personal enrichment.

Investigators have combed through over 2 000 procurement deals involving over 4 500 purchase orders to the combined value of R1.69 billion

“Analysis of about 2 207 procurement bundles has revealed serious maladministration and procurement fraud,” said Mothibi.

“Key officials from the DoH in Gauteng and the Thembisa hospital are accused of benefitting from corrupt payments that facilitated the irregular payments.

“They are not just accused. Evidence has been found that indicates that these officials have been paid corruptly by the service providers,” explained the SIU head.

Mothibi revealed the names of two of the syndicate leaders, but withheld the third as those involved were still subject to legal proceedings.

Hangwani Maumela was identified as the primary beneficiary of a syndicate which was tied to 1 728 procurement bundles worth R816 million.

This syndicate involved 41 suppliers, three of them linked to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who Mothibi said benefited at least R13 million.

Maumela has already been the subject of an SIU order, which led to the confiscation of R520 million in assets.

The second syndicate is linked to Rudolph Mazibuko, who is tied to at least 651 procurement bundles valued at R283 million.

‘Syndicate x’

Mothibi highlighted a third syndicate which he described as “syndicate X” which was linked to R596 million in irregular contracts and payments.

“Work is being done and we are hoping that we will be able to name this syndicate very soon once it has gone through the court process,” said Mothibi.

The SIU mentioned another five smaller players that pushed the irregular gains to over R2 billion, and confirmed that all involved were officials at the Gauteng DoH and Thembisa hospital.

“The SIU has identified at least 15 current and former officials involved in activities such as corruption, money laundering, collusion, bid-rigging with improperly appointed service providers at Thembisa hospital,” said Mothibi.

“These individuals abused their positions throughout the procurement process to benefit the service providers and enrich themselves.”

Those implicated are reportedly entry-level clerks to lower-level management, and at least 116 disciplinary procedures have been inititated.

“The phenomenon of lower-level officials causing more damage has been observed in other investigations,” said Mothibi.

*This is a developing story

