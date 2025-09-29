Gauteng vows action after SIU report on Thembisa Hospital syndicates

The Gauteng government promises swift action and justice for whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) says the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) interim report into allegations of corruption at Thembisa Hospital confirmed its suspicions of a deeply entrenched system of alleged corruption, fraud, and maladministration within the hospital’s supply chain management.

Welcoming the findings, which were announced by SIU head advocate Lekgoa Mothibi on Monday, the GPG said the report was a continuation of its effort to fight corruption.

Syndicates looted public healthcare funds

“These shocking and disturbing revelations paint a picture of syndicates that brazenly looted public funds meant for public healthcare,” the GPG said in a statement.

“The provincial government initiated this investigation as part of its commitment to uncovering the truth.”

The SIU’s investigations revealed that three syndicates have been using the Thembisa hospital and the Gauteng department of health as sources for personal enrichment.

It also revealed links to alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who is said to have benefited at least R13 million from procurement deals.

‘A crucial step towards justice’

The GPG said it commends the SIU for its diligent work and fully supports its efforts.

“The interim findings are a crucial step towards justice and accountability,” it said.

“In line with these findings, we will work with the Gauteng Department of Health to ensure that all recommendations are implemented without delay and that swift, decisive disciplinary and administrative action is taken against all officials implicated in this report.”

The GPG added that it expected the South African Police Service, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Asset Forfeiture Unit to act decisively on the evidence provided by the SIU.

‘A true hero’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the findings were a critical step in honouring slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s legacy and fulfilling the GPG’s promise that her death would not be in vain.

“The people of Gauteng deserve accountability, and we will leave no stone unturned to achieve it,” Lesufi said.

“The SIU’s investigation has confirmed that Babita Deokaran was a true hero. We will honour her courage by ensuring our public service is not a sanctuary for the corrupt,” he added.

Deokaran, who was chief director of financial accounting for the Gauteng Department of Health, was assassinated on 23 August 2021 after compiling a report that detailed suspected procurement irregularities within Thembisa Hospital’s supply chain management.

