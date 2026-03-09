Motsepe clear he’s not ANC’s hero

The party needs a hero. But the rest of South Africa has been holding on for a hero, too.

Some will disbelieve the denial by billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe that he is campaigning for the ANC leadership.

Their argument would be: he would, wouldn’t he? He’s a politician, or he’s a senior ANC member.

Those assessments do a grave disservice to Motsepe, who is head of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and current president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

First, he is no politician, although he is clearly very well politically connected in the ANC – President Cyril Ramaphosa is his brother-in-law, after all – and second, his wealth was built on his own work, not handed to him on a platter as part of some empowerment deal.

The other reality is that in making his strongly worded denial – he said the rumours of about him running for ANC presidency were “false and unfounded” – Motsepe chose an official ARM meeting to do so in his official capacity.

He is a man who takes his fiduciary duties seriously and would not go back on such a public commitment – so those still hanging on to the fantasy that he can somehow be persuaded to stand need to wake up and smell the coffee.

What is interesting is that his name arose in the first place.

Although a loyal ANC supporter over the years, Motsepe has made no secret of financially supporting other political voices because he believes the debate is good for democracy.

But those wanting to rope him in were hoping for more than mere financial backing – they were looking at him to save the ANC.

After the disastrous 2024 general election result, the ANC has continued in tandem with the country’s slide downwards.

The party needs a hero. But the rest of South Africa has been holding on for a hero, too. And maybe a miracle or two.

