Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

People power trump politicians

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

29 June 2026

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The government, and specifically the ANC, should be worried because of what the march signifies.

Kliptown march against undocumented immigrants

Protesters march through Kliptown, Johannesburg, against undocumented immigrants. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The government is right to be worried that tomorrow’s protest marches against undocumented immigrants could resemble the “insurrection” which caused so much chaos in July 2021.

That’s not because history will repeat itself. We don’t think the security forces are as unprepared as they were last time, and the march organisers have given no indication they will allow violence or looting.

But the government – and specifically the ANC – should be worried because of what the march signifies.

It is proof that “people’s power” can achieve outcomes that scores of blabbing politicians could never come close to.

March and March has not only succeeded in putting the issue of illegal migrants front and centre, it has also been successful in forcing thousands of illegal foreigners to leave South Africa.

More than the images of the marchers themselves, it is the scenes of people clamouring to board the deportation buses, which are worth more than a thousand words.

The ANC – which is, of course, responsible for the migration mess in the first place – has lost this fight hands down.

Expect the momentum – and anger – from this issue to be turned on other areas of ANC failure.

And that could be interesting.

Read more on these topics

immigrants March and March

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Crime Intelligence boss Major-General Feroz Khan shot in Houghton
Politics ‘Hill‑Lewis handed my head to a baying mob of hyenas,’ Steenhuisen says
South Africa WATCH: Ramaphosa rallies nation ahead of Canada clash in FIFA World Cup knockouts
News Didiza slams ‘false narrative’ as EFF pushes no‑confidence motion
News Western Cape residents warned to brace for severe cold front

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News