People power trump politicians

The government, and specifically the ANC, should be worried because of what the march signifies.

The government is right to be worried that tomorrow’s protest marches against undocumented immigrants could resemble the “insurrection” which caused so much chaos in July 2021.

That’s not because history will repeat itself. We don’t think the security forces are as unprepared as they were last time, and the march organisers have given no indication they will allow violence or looting.

But the government – and specifically the ANC – should be worried because of what the march signifies.

It is proof that “people’s power” can achieve outcomes that scores of blabbing politicians could never come close to.

March and March has not only succeeded in putting the issue of illegal migrants front and centre, it has also been successful in forcing thousands of illegal foreigners to leave South Africa.

More than the images of the marchers themselves, it is the scenes of people clamouring to board the deportation buses, which are worth more than a thousand words.

The ANC – which is, of course, responsible for the migration mess in the first place – has lost this fight hands down.

Expect the momentum – and anger – from this issue to be turned on other areas of ANC failure.

And that could be interesting.