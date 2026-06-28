Soweto marches: Avoid these areas [VIDEO]

Several protests have been held across the country this week, including one that marched through Soweto this morning and afternoon.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned Soweto residents and visitors to avoid several areas on Sunday amid anti-illegal-immigration marches.

Dozens of groups are set to hit the streets on 30 June, a “deadline” for all undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

However, several protests have already been held across the country this week, including one that marched through Soweto this morning and afternoon.

The march against illegal immigration started at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, but by the afternoon, it had dispersed into smaller groups heading towards local police stations.

WATCH: Protesters march through Kliptown

Areas to avoid

Routes to, and around, the following police stations are affected:

Kliptown SAPS

Moroka SAPS

Lenasia SAPS

“While JMPD and the SA Police Service (SAPS) are deployed to manage public order and ensure safety, members of the public should anticipate significant traffic disruptions and delays in and around the broader Soweto region, particularly on routes leading to Kliptown and the vicinity of the aforementioned police stations,” said JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution, use alternative routes where possible, and allow for extra travel time.

“JMPD will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety and maintain traffic flow wherever possible,” added Fihla.