In case you missed it: Another fuel price hike? | Ramaphosa accepts Johnson’s resignation | SIU freezes Lucky Montana’s properties

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 27 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, motorists have been warned to brace for another fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the immediate resignation of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Adv Andrea Johnson.

Furthermore, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has frozen two multimillion‑rand properties of former Prasa Group CEO Tshepo Lucky Montana.

Weather tomorrow: 28 July 2026

Tuesday will be cloudy, cold and wet in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain and an orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow issued. Full weather forecast here.

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Fuel price pain for motorists next month? Here’s what you could expect at the pump

More pain at the pumps for motorists. Picture: iStock

With just a week left before the petrol prices kick in, motorists have been warned to brace for another fuel price hike after global oil prices hit $100 (R1 600) a barrel.

This has pushed petrol price recoveries by R2 per litre in July, and hammered diesel recoveries deeper into the red.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) show that South Africa’s fourth week fuel outlook has flipped from relief to renewed pain, after starting the month with an over-recovery of R2.50 per litre.

The new data raises the risk of price hikes in August that will hit motorists and the wider economy.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price pain for motorists next month? Here’s what you could expect at the pump

Ramaphosa accepts Idac head Andrea Johnson’s resignation

Andrea Johnson testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 6 November 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the immediate resignation of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson, following her request to vacate office under the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

The president’s agreement follows a recommendation by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and supported by National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi, that Johnson’s request be granted.

Johnson directed her request for an immediate release from office to the National Director of Public Prosecutions and Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president thanked Johnson for her service.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa accepts Idac head Andrea Johnson’s resignation

SIU freezes ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s luxury homes in R5.6bn tender corruption probe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has frozen two multimillion‑rand properties of former PRASA Group CEO Tshepo Lucky Montana. Picture: SIU.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has frozen two multimillion‑rand properties of former Prasa Group CEO Tshepo Lucky Montana, after tracing a ‘direct money trail’ from the rail agency’s R5.6 billion Integrated Security Access Management System (ISAMS) contracts to the luxury homes in Hurlingham and Waterkloof.

The Special Tribunal granted a preservation order prohibiting Montana from selling, transferring, leasing, encumbering or otherwise dealing with the properties while the SIU pursues civil recovery proceedings.

The preserved assets comprise a Hurlingham, Johannesburg property purchased for R13.5 million and a Waterkloof, Pretoria property bought for R2.25 million.

CONTINUE READING: SIU freezes ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s luxury homes in R5.6bn tender corruption probe

Treasury’s squeeze: Free State municipalities fail to pay salaries

Picture: iStock

Six Free State municipalities have failed to pay employees’ salaries, highlighting the deepening financial crisis facing local government in the province.

The six are part of 16 municipalities in the province that National Treasury withheld its equitable share allocations. Equitable share allocations are unconditional financial transfers from national government revenue given to provincial and local governments.

This was done to enforce fiscal discipline, address massive unauthorised and wasteful expenditure, and force local councils to pay overdue debts to major creditors like water boards and Eskom.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) has blamed Treasury’s decision for the failure and delay to pay salaries.

CONTINUE READING: Treasury’s squeeze: Free State municipalities fail to pay salaries

JSC tells Ramaphosa to suspend Mbenenge over harassment finding

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: X/@WhyJudgesMatter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday revealed that it has recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge be suspended.

The judicial body’s decision follows a misconduct finding linked to a sexual harassment complaint lodged by senior judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo.

According to the JSC, the commission met on 7 July 2026 under section 20(1) of the Judicial Service Commission Act to consider written submissions on whether Mbenenge should be suspended in terms of section 177(3) of the constitution.

CONTINUE READING: JSC tells Ramaphosa to suspend Mbenenge over harassment finding

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: 72 906 foreign nationals repatriated | ATM takes impeachment ruling to ConCourt | Is South Africa due for a name change?