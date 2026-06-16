In case you missed it: Youth laughing stock | Malema calls ANC youth mentally disturbed | Ramaphosa dismisses June 30 deadline

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 16 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes South Africa’s Youth Day commemorations, which took on a renewed sense of urgency on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as young leaders called on the government to move beyond promises and confront the challenges facing the country’s youth.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema says young people who support the ANC must be ashamed of themselves.

Furthermore, the Presidency has pushed back against what it describes as misleading reports following statements by a World Health Organisation (WHO) official alleging that 10 African migrants lost their lives in xenophobia-related incidents.

Weather tomorrow: 17 June, 2026

Tomorrow, across most of South Africa, expect partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions, with morning fog patches in several provinces, including Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Some rain and showers are possible in the east of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as isolated thundershowers over the Northern Cape, while the Eastern Cape and Western Cape will be mostly fine with no severe weather alerts in effect.

Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Young people have become laughing stock in their communities, Ramaphosa told at Youth Day event

President Cyril Ramaphosa lays a wreath at Hector Pieterson memorial site in Soweto on 16 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

South Africa’s Youth Day commemorations took on a renewed sense of urgency on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as young leaders called on government to move beyond promises and confront the challenges facing the country’s youth.

Held at the FNB Stadium precinct in Nasrec, Johannesburg, the 50th anniversary of the 1976 youth uprising brought together President Cyril Ramaphosa, senior government officials, businesspeople and traditional leaders.

CONTINUE READING: Young people have become laughing stock in their communities, Ramaphosa told at Youth Day event

Young people who wear ANC regalia are mentally disturbed, says Malema

EFF Leader Julius Malema briefs the media at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House on April 9, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

EFF leader Julius Malema says young people who support the ANC must be ashamed of themselves.

He was speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday at a Youth Day rally.

“You must be so ashamed when you are young and still wear an ANC t-shirt. We should take you to Moria and have them pray for you because clearly these people have bewitched you,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Young people who wear ANC regalia are mentally disturbed, says Malema

Ramaphosa dismisses June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants

President Cyril Ramaphosa before laying a wreath at Hector Pieterson memorial site in Soweto,16 June2026. on its 50th year anniversary to commemorates the 1976 Soweto Uprising. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Ramaphosa used Youth Day commemorations on June 16 to address the country’s growing anxiety over illegal immigration, dismissing the widely circulated 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa as unnecessary.

He said government is already acting on illegal immigration.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa dismisses June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants

Presidency pushes back on WHO claims of xenophobic killings

A small group of protesters marched from Church Square to the Nigerian embassy in Pretoria on 23 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles/The Citizen

The Presidency has pushed back against what it describes as misleading reports following statements by a World Health Organization (WHO) official alleging that 10 African migrants lost their lives in xenophobia-related incidents.

South Africa has seen a steady rise in anti-migrant protests in recent weeks, with demonstrations reported in several parts of the country.

CONTINUE READING: Presidency pushes back on WHO claims of xenophobic killings

Quan Horn a surprise pick at flyhalf for Springboks against Barbarians

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick. Picture: Gareth Everett/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick have named quality teams for their opening matches of the season against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe on Saturday in Gqeberha, with the sides being led by Siya Kolisi and Vincent Tshituka.

The SA ‘A’ team will take the field against Zimbabwe at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 12pm on Saturday, which will be followed by the clash between the Springboks and Barbarians at 3pm.

CONTINUE READING: Quan Horn a surprise pick at flyhalf for Springboks against Barbarians

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Abdullah Ibrahim dead at 91 | WHO slams SA xenophobia | ‘The Polygamist’ review