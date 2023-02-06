The plot thickens around Mabuza

Editorial staff

By the geriatric political leadership standards of the ANC, outgoing deputy president David Mabuza is, at the age of 62, a mere spring chicken.

So, it seems highly unlikely he will retire to sun himself on a beach or play with his grandchildren when he finally leaves office. He announced over the weekend that he had resigned as deputy president, saying he had done so to make way for his replacement, Paul Mashatile, who was elected ANC deputy president at last year’s elective congress at Nasrec.

That may well have a ring of truth in it, because Mabuza and Mashatile were allies of a sort in the “Premier League” grouping, which should have been the kingmaker at the ANC’s 2017 conference. However, Mabuza’s departure may also be informed by his wish to save face by not being fired in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

To be fair, Ramaphosa has asked him to stay on to smooth the “modalities” of the transfer of office to Mashatile. If Mabuza does not go quietly into the dark night of political obscurity, then what might he get up to?

There is a strong possibility that he and Mashatile may re-forge their old alliance to increase the pressure on Ramaphosa to go.

This despite the fact that Mabuza is the one credited with giving Ramaphosa victory at Nasrec in 2017, by bringing the votes of the Mpumalanga delegation (he was premier of the province at the time) to the Ramaphosa cause.

To be sure, the plotting against Ramaphosa inside the ANC is far from over, despite him having put to flight the likes of former president Jacob Zuma and the state capture clique. Mashatile and Mabuza have always been fluid in where they commit their support, so the president would be well advised to sleep with one eye open in the future.

