Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as Member of Parliament

Thapelo Lekabe

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile is officially a Member of Parliament (MP), likely paving the way for his appointment at the Union Buildings as the country’s deputy president.

Mashatile set to be sworn in

In a letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, dated 30 January 2023, secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, informed Mbalula that Mashatile became a member of the National Assembly with effect from 1 February.

ALSO READ: Zikalala set to be deployed to Parliament amid looming Cabinet reshuffle

This after Mashatile was nominated by the governing party to fill the seat of former ANC MP, Tshilidzi Munyai, who had tendered his resignation earlier this week.

Outspoken ANC MP Mervyn Dirks also resigned from the national legislature.

“I refer to your letter addressed to the speaker dated 30 January 2023, nominating Mr Paulus Shipokosa Mashatile to fill the seat that will become vacant due to the resignation of Mr T B Munyai with effect from 1 February 2023.

“Mr Mashatile will become a member of the National Assembly with effect from 1 February 2023,” Xaso’s letter read.

He said the necessary arrangements would be made for the swearing-in of Mashatile as a MP, adding that the relevant divisions of Parliament would be informed accordingly.

Cabinet reshuffle

Mashatile swearing in as a MP comes amid an imminent Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the governing party’s 55th national elective conference in December.

Mashatile was elected ANC deputy president after his predecessor, South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza, declined nomination for the ANC’s deputy presidency after serving one term in the position.

Ramaphosa, who was overwhelmingly re-elected by party delegates for a second term, is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet sometime this month.

RELATED: Presidency won’t confirm David Mabuza wants to quit as deputy president

While media reports suggested last week that Mabuza had served Ramaphosa with his resignation letter to make way for Mashatile, the Presidency has declined to comment on the reports.

On Thursday, the Cabinet Lekgotla was meeting in Tshwane ahead of Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) next Thursday.

Mabuza was notably absent from the two-day gathering, adding to romours that he had stepped down.

When asked by the journalists about Mabuza’s absence from the meeting, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the deputy president extended an apology to the president for not pitching up.

Gungubele also declined to comment on Mabuza’s purported resignation from office.

Mabuza’s office later released a statement saying he had lost his brother and was preparing for the funeral.

Sihle Zikalala redeployed

At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala will soon be redeployed to the National Assembly, the ANC in KZN confirmed.

This has led to speculation that the former KZN premier could be appointed as either a minister or a deputy minister when Ramaphosa eventually announces a reconfiguration of his Cabinet.

NOW READ: ANC’s planned Eskom State of Disaster could drive SA to total financial collapse