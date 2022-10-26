Editorial staff
Politics is not a children’s sandpit, as Mcpherson seems to believe

The DA should not be focused on who is riding in whose car.

Picture: Dean Mcpherson /Twitter
Just when the Democratic Alliance seems to be on the right side of history – and the law – and its leaders are making telling comments, one of their cowboys will jump up to showcase his juvenile view of the world. This week’s shoot-from-the-lip hero was well-known Twitter keyboard warrior Dean Mcpherson, the party’s shadow minister of trade and industry and its whip in parliament. After the important – and precedent-setting – court ruling which saw Mpho Phalatse reinstated as mayor of Joburg; all Mcpherson could Tweet was to wonder if ANC mayor Dada Morero (who replaced Phalatse after a...

