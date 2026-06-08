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Populist barrage fuels division

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

8 June 2026

06:50 am

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These desperate attacks on America's allies are not only a diversionary action.

Populist barrage fuels division

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Given that the crusade against Iran is still dragging on, with no sign of Donald Trump’s promised American victory, it’s no surprise that Washington’s top stirrers are out there once again attacking their allies and meddling in the internal affairs of their friends.

Accusations about the death of British teen

First, it was Vice-President JD Vance opining about the death of British teen Henry Nowak, saying it showed what happens with a “mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it”.

His comments follow official comments by the US State Department, accusing the British police of using a two-tier, anti-white policing policy.

That came after a barrage of posts by Elon Musk with pro-white populist rhetoric on his X social media platform.

D-Day memorial ceremony

But Secretary of War Pete Hegseth plumbed new depths when he used a D-Day memorial ceremony in France to warn that “different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies”.

That fascist message was exactly what young men died fighting against, Mr Secretary.

These desperate attacks on America’s allies are not only a diversionary action, but also a reminder that the ideology of white supremacy is alive and well and living in a white house at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

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