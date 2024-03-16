Promise of better life proves hollow

It should not really be surprising that the majority of South Africans who are registered voters favour a seemingly extreme political agenda – that of “radical economic transformation”. The concept has been a major plank of the ruling ANC for many years, although it has become somewhat devalued through its association with former president Jacob Zuma, who latched on to the theory when it became clear the state capture project was exposed. ALSO READ: Zuma ‘not competent to assume office’ as Ntshavheni warns against MK party threats Zuma, with the help of British spin doctors Bell Pottinger, made himself out…

It should not really be surprising that the majority of South Africans who are registered voters favour a seemingly extreme political agenda – that of “radical economic transformation”.

The concept has been a major plank of the ruling ANC for many years, although it has become somewhat devalued through its association with former president Jacob Zuma, who latched on to the theory when it became clear the state capture project was exposed.

Zuma, with the help of British spin doctors Bell Pottinger, made himself out to be the champion of radical economic transformation (RET). But RET became an almost pejorative term when used by the ANC of President Cyril Ramaphosa to identify its opponents.

The yearning for a transformation of society is understandable, given that, during apartheid, the system actively discriminated against people of colour in many ways.

A survey done late last year found that most South Africans are attracted to the concept of RET – but this should not be construed as unconditional support for concepts such as communism, which still scares many people.

Surprisingly, this yearning for a dramatic change to economic circumstances was present even in supporters of the parties of the Multi-Party Charter, whose leaders have been dead set against RET.

This could mean that there is a different understanding of what constitutes radical economic transformation between party leaders and ordinary members – or it could mean that these parties might well see their current supporters seduced by the ANC, the EFF or Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party, all of which espouse RET.

And, let’s face it, the ideology is appealing for those who live in poverty and who look for a miraculous end to that.

Sadly, as a political expert points out to us today, the promise of a better life – through RET or otherwise – has proved hollow for many.