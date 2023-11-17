Proteas fought to the bitter end in Cricket World Cup semifinal

Cricket fans experience Rugby World Cup déjà vu as the Proteas exit the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, narrowly defeated by Australia.

The Proteas team react after an unsuccessful appeal during their Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Now South African cricket fans have an inkling of what it must have been like for supporters of France, England and New Zealand after exiting the Rugby World Cup by losing by the narrowest of margins against the Springboks.

After yesterday’s loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, there will be plenty of sleepless nights wondering about “could have, would have, should have…”

The Proteas looked dead and buried after scraping together a miserable 212 all out and then seeing the Australian top order flaying our opening bowlers.

Then, the fight-back as the Aussies lost seven wickets… But, in the end, that target was about 40 runs short of what it should have been.

As the Proteas head home, there will be, no doubt, more mud thrown at captain Temba Bavuma who, let’s face it, has copped more stick from fans than any other South African captain.

And, of course, there will be heated discussion about the “c-word” and whether choking has become part of the DNA of South African international cricket.

But, we were just beaten by the better side on the day. In going down, the Proteas fought to the end. That’s what we should remember…