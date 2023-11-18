Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

18 Nov 2023

04:20 am

Back to the drawing board for Proteas

Past and present teams just seem to freeze in the important moments. Teams like India and Australia thrive on the big stage.

The Proteas exit the World Cup

The Proteas team react after an unsuccessful appeal during their Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The image of David Miller consoling a heartbroken Gerald Coetzee after the Proteas’ exit from the Cricket World Cup in India is enough to make you cry. Miller had hit a brave century as all the other top order batsmen withered around him in the second semifinal against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday. This while Coetzee first showed wonderful resilience to support Miller with the bat down the order, and then bowled with fire to give the Proteas hope and take his tournament wicket tally to 20. Forever out of reach But it wasn’t to be for the Proteas…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The image of David Miller consoling a heartbroken Gerald Coetzee after the Proteas’ exit from the Cricket World Cup in India is enough to make you cry.

Miller had hit a brave century as all the other top order batsmen withered around him in the second semifinal against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

This while Coetzee first showed wonderful resilience to support Miller with the bat down the order, and then bowled with fire to give the Proteas hope and take his tournament wicket tally to 20.

Forever out of reach

But it wasn’t to be for the Proteas as they went down by three wickets – the fifth time they have exited this tournament at this stage and the third time against these opponents.

ALSO READ: Proteas learn what every horse punter knows: there’s no such thing as a certainty

Making a World Cup cricket final, let alone winning it, seems out of the reach for South Africa for now. Past and present teams just seem to freeze in the important moments. Teams like India and Australia – tomorrow’s finalists – thrive on the big stage.

So what now? Coetzee, aged just 23 will be around for the next World Cup, but how many of the other 14 players will live to fight another day? Quinton de Kock, South Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup with 594 runs, has already announced his international retirement.

ALSO READ: Proteas fought to the bitter end in Cricket World Cup semifinal

From the rest of the batsmen, only Aiden Markram remains come 2027. In the bowling department, it looks more promising with Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi with time on their side.

Once the dust has settled, many questions need answering regarding why an injured Temba Bavuma, who admitted he was not 100% fit, played in the final. Bavuma had a hugely disappointing tournament, scoring just 145 runs at an average of 18.12 with a top score of 35 in eight matches.

Inconsistency as a group

Was that worth the risk? However, it would be foolhardy to blame the skipper alone. For far too long the Proteas have been inconsistent. This World Cup is proof of it.

On four occasions they made 350-plus, yet disintegrated in a rain-affected runchase against the Netherlands, wobbled to a one-wicket win over Pakistan and were rolled for 83 against India.

It probably forced them to bat first in Kolkata on Thursday for fear of failure in a run chase. It hurts for SA fans, but at least we have the Springboks…

ALSO READ: Fighting Proteas crash out of Cricket World Cup after defeat to Australia

Read more on these topics

cricket Cricket World Cup Proteas

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims
News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes
News High alert: National Assembly finally gives Cannabis Bill the green light

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe