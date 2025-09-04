Opinion

Protection orders won’t stop the truth

By Editorial staff

4 September 2025

It is morally repugnant that all manner of chancers can abuse the system as a way of deterring investigations into their behaviour.

In a country where gender-based violence is endemic – and woman and children are brutalised daily – few mechanisms have been put in place to protect these vulnerable people.

One of those is the protection order, applied for before, and granted by, a magistrate.

The subject of such an order can be jailed for violating it.

That is why it is so morally repugnant that all manner of chancers and dodgy characters – from government ministers to con artists to suspect businesspeople – can abuse the system as a way of deterring investigations into their behaviour, or to intimidate a probing journalist.

There have been multiple cases over the past few years where orders have, despite the fact they involve no threat of violence at all, been granted to these ethically questionable characters.

Yesterday, one of our journalists was present when such an alleged conman, Dean Visagie, withdrew a court application for a protection order against a private investigator.

Visagie previously falsely claimed he had already obtained such an order and demanded we remove all of our reporting on him.

For the record – and for the benefit of Visagie and other like-minded fly-by-nights: nothing is going to stop us from peering into your murky world.

